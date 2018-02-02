The "Fixed-Mobile Convergence in Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses multi-play services in ten European countries. It includes forecasts for the adoption of fixed broadband and pay-TV bundles, as well as expectations for the take-up of, and revenue from, fixed-mobile converged (FMC) bundles in these countries.

This report will answer the following questions:

What is the expected growth of FMC bundles in various European countries by 2022 among households, fixed broadband customer bases and mobile connections?

What are the main drivers and operator incentives related to the take-up of FMC bundles? How do the dynamics vary by country?

How prevalent are fixed broadband and pay-TV bundles and what is the role of mobile in them?

How much revenue can be expected from FMC bundles between 2017 and 2022 and what is the expected average revenue per account (ARPA) for this period?

How much of the market will be left for standalone plans?

Geographical coverage

Western Europe (WE)

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain

UK

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Poland

Romania

Turkey

Who Should Read this Report:

Integrated operators that have recently invested in fixed-mobile convergence as part of their retail strategy and want to understand its growth potential.

Mobile-only or fixed-only players that want to understand what proportion of their markets will be left outside the reach of FMC bundles by 2022.

Investors who observe, or have stakes in, the current and potential consolidation developments related to convergence in Europe.

Non-European operators that want to know more about the drivers of multi-play and FMC services, and wish to gain access to benchmarks.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Regional Trends Country-Level Trends Western Europe Central and Eastern Europe Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

