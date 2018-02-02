The "Fixed-Mobile Convergence in Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses multi-play services in ten European countries. It includes forecasts for the adoption of fixed broadband and pay-TV bundles, as well as expectations for the take-up of, and revenue from, fixed-mobile converged (FMC) bundles in these countries.
This report will answer the following questions:
- What is the expected growth of FMC bundles in various European countries by 2022 among households, fixed broadband customer bases and mobile connections?
- What are the main drivers and operator incentives related to the take-up of FMC bundles? How do the dynamics vary by country?
- How prevalent are fixed broadband and pay-TV bundles and what is the role of mobile in them?
- How much revenue can be expected from FMC bundles between 2017 and 2022 and what is the expected average revenue per account (ARPA) for this period?
- How much of the market will be left for standalone plans?
Geographical coverage
Western Europe (WE)
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Portugal
- Spain
- UK
Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
- Poland
- Romania
- Turkey
Who Should Read this Report:
- Integrated operators that have recently invested in fixed-mobile convergence as part of their retail strategy and want to understand its growth potential.
- Mobile-only or fixed-only players that want to understand what proportion of their markets will be left outside the reach of FMC bundles by 2022.
- Investors who observe, or have stakes in, the current and potential consolidation developments related to convergence in Europe.
- Non-European operators that want to know more about the drivers of multi-play and FMC services, and wish to gain access to benchmarks.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Regional Trends
- Country-Level Trends
- Western Europe
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
