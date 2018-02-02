Global $22 Billion NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Markets: 2017-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of NFV, SDN, network virtualization, 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure and HetNet gear. Besides analyzing enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, mobile operator case studies, regional CapEx commitments, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies

Service providers continue to face increasing CapEx and OpEx burdens, amid growing requirements for high-speed mobile broadband services. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) and SDN (Software Defined Networking) promise to reduce service provider CapEx. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.



Driven by the promise of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, mobile operators are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting deployments across a multitude of areas. It is estimated that NFV and SDN investments in service provider networks - both mobile and fixed-line - will account for nearly $22 Billion by the end of 2020. Approximately 40% of these investments will be directed towards the mobile core, IMS/VoLTE and RAN segments of mobile operator networks.



Spanning over 2,000 pages, the "NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering covering NFV, SDN, conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure, and HetNet (Heterogeneous Network) infrastructure:

The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul

The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

The report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for multiple submarkets including:

Conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure

Standalone Macrocell RAN

Mobile Core

Macrocell Backhaul

HetNet Infrastructure

Small Cells

Small Cell Backhaul

Carrier Wi-Fi

C-RAN (Centralized RAN)

C-RAN Fronthaul

DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)

NFV

NFVI (NFV Infrastructure)

NFV MANO (Management & Orchestration) Software

VNF (Virtualized Network Function) Software

SDN

SDN-Enabled Switches, Routers & Other Appliances

SDN Controller Software

SDN Orchestration Software

SDN Network Applications

SD-WAN Appliances

SD-WAN Control & Overlay Software

The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report package.



Topics Covered:

The report package covers the following topics:



Wireless Network Infrastructure Topics

2G (GSM and CDMA) technology and market trends

3G (W-CDMA/HSPA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA-2000) technology and market trends

4G (LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro and WiMAX) technology and market trends

5G (IMT-2020) technology and market trends

Mobile core technology and market trends

Mobile transport (backhaul and fronthaul) technology and market trends

HetNet (carrier Wi-Fi, small cell, C-RAN and DAS) technology and market trends

Analysis of key trends such as NFV, Cloud RAN, enterprise RAN, millimeter wave radio access, unlicensed and shared access small cells, neutral hosting, VoLTE, LTE Broadcast and network slicing

Market drivers for wireless network infrastructure investments

Challenges and barriers to the market

Profiles and strategies of over 550 wireless network infrastructure vendors

Global and regional market analysis and forecasts

SWOT analysis of the wireless network infrastructure market

NFV & SDN Topics

SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies, protocols, architecture and key trends

SDN and NFV use cases across service provider, data center and enterprise networks

Commercial SDN and NFV deployments - including 10 comprehensive case studies

Review of key functional areas including uCPE/vCPE, SD-WAN, data center SDN, vEPC, vIMS, Cloud RAN and vCDN

Assessment of CapEx savings potential of service provider SDN and NFV investments

Management and orchestration platforms for software-centric networks

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 270 ecosystem players including SDN/NFV specialists

Strategic recommendations for enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers

Global and regional market analysis and forecasts

Key Questions Answered:

The report package provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G wireless network infrastructure opportunity?

How will LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro and 5G deployments proceed, and how long will 2G/3G technologies coexist with LTE and 5G networks?

What is the opportunity for mobile transport - backhaul and fronthaul - networking gear?

How will the market shape for small cell, C-RAN, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS deployments?

How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization opportunity?

What is the status of SDN and NFV deployments across service provider, data center and enterprise networks?

How big is the opportunity for mobile operator use cases, including virtualized mobile core and Cloud RAN?

How are service provider-led initiatives driving SDN and NFV investments?

How does regulation impact the adoption of software-centric networks?

What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service providers?

Do SDN and NFV pose a threat to traditional network infrastructure vendors?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, SDN/NFV specialists, mobile operators and other ecosystem players adopt to remain competitive?

Key Topics Covered:



Report 1 - The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts



1. Introduction

2. An Overview of SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization

3. SDN & NFV Use Case Scenarios

4. SDN & NFV Deployment Case Studies & Commitments

5. Industry Roadmap and Value Chain

6. Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

7. Company Profiles

8. Market Analysis & Forecasts

9. Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations



Report 2 - The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul



1. Introduction

2. An Overview of Wireless Network Infrastructure

3. Market Drivers, Barriers & Risks

4. Mobile Network CapEx Review

5. Mobile Network Subscriptions & Service Revenue Review

6. Wireless Network Deployment Strategies

7. Industry Roadmap & Value Chain

8. Vendor Landscape

9. Wireless Network Infrastructure Incumbents

10. Macrocell RAN, Small Cell, C-RAN & Mobile Core Specialists

11. Antenna, DAS, RRH, Repeater & Site Solution Specialists

12. Carrier Wi-Fi Specialists

13. Enabling & Complementary Technology Providers

14. Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Solution Providers

15. Global Market Analysis & Forecasts

16. Regional Market Analysis & Forecasts

17. Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations



Report 3 - The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts



1. Introduction

2. An Overview of Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS

3. Integration & Offloading Technology

4. Key Trends in Next-Generation HetNet Infrastructure

5. Industry Roadmap and Value Chain

6. HetNet Deployment Models, Use Cases & Vertical Markets

7. HetNet Backhaul & Fronthaul

8. Standardization & Regulatory Initiatives

9. Service Provider Case Studies

10. Wireless Network Infrastructure Incumbents

11. Macrocell RAN, Small Cell, C-RAN & Mobile Core Specialists

12. Antenna, DAS, RRH, Repeater & Site Solution Specialists

13. Carrier Wi-Fi Specialists

14. Enabling & Complementary Technology Providers

15. Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Solution Providers

16. Market Analysis and Forecasts

17. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k36ct5/global_22?w=5







