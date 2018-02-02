

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) on Friday reported a loss for the fourth-quarter that widened from last year, reflecting a $2.6 billion provisional charge related to the U.S. tax legislation. Worldwide sales increased 3 percent from the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly sales missed their estimates.



'We enter 2018 with strong operating momentum, based on our key pillars of growth that will enable us to deliver on our mission of improving patients' lives,' said Kenneth Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck.



In the pre-market trade, MRK is trading at $60.81, up $0.95 or 1.59 percent.



Merck expects its full-year 2018 GAAP earnings per share to be between $2.97 and $3.12. It expects its full-year 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $4.08 and $4.23, including an approximately 1 percent negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.11 per share.



The company anticipates full-year 2018 revenue to be between $41.2 billion and $42.7 billion, including an approximately 1 percent positive impact from foreign exchange. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2018 revenues of $41.07 billion.



Net loss attributable to the company for the fourth-quarter 2017 widened to $872 million or $0.32 per share from $594 million or $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year.



Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.98 for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with $0.89 for the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Worldwide sales were $10.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 3 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, including a 1 percent positive impact from foreign exchange. Wall Street expected revenues of $10.49 billion for the quarter.



Sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 reflect incremental sales of approximately $140 million, due to the recording of vaccine sales from 19 European countries that were part of the Sanofi Pasteur MSD (SPMSD) vaccines joint venture, which was terminated on December 31, 2016.



