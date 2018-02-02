Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Flex's Revenue Advanced 10%; Beat Top- and Bottom-Line Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FLEX. The Company reported its third quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on January 25, 2018. The electronics designer and manufacturer marked its fourth straight quarter of accelerating y-o-y revenue growth and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2017, Flex's net sales were $6.75 billion, reflecting a growth of 10% compared to $6.12 billion in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers came in above the high end of its guidance range of $6.3 billion to $6.7 billion, and also beat analysts' estimates of $6.49 billion.

During Q3 FY18, Flex's GAAP income before income taxes was $141 million compared to $140 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted operating income totaled $220 million, at the mid-point of its guidance range of $205 million to $235 million, while slightly lower compared to the $223 million recorded in the year ago same period. The drop in operating income was almost entirely attributed to the increased levels of investment required for the Company's new businesses and to support its Sketch-to-Scale vision.

For Q3 FY18, Flex reported a GAAP net income of approximately $118 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $129 million, or $0.24 per share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's reported quarter income included $21 million of stock-based compensation expenses, $17 million of net intangible amortization, and $7 million from the impairment of non-core investments, with a total impact of $0.09 per share. The Company's adjusted net income was $0.31 per share for the reported quarter versus $0.34 per share in the year earlier comparable quarter. Flex's earnings exceeded Wall Street's estimates of $0.30 per share.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Flex generated cash from operations of $150 million and $431 million for the three- and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2017, respectively. The Company repurchased ordinary shares for approximately $35 million and $180 million during the three- and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2017, respectively.

As of December 31, 2017, Flex had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.29 billion, and a total debt of approximately $2.90 billion.

Outlook

Flex announced plans to initiate targeted restructuring activities during its fourth quarter fiscal 2018. While a detailed action plan has not been finalized, the Company expects to incur a minimum charge of $50 million in the upcoming quarter and is expected to substantially finalize all the associated activities by the end of the fiscal year 2018.

For the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2018, Flex is forecasting revenue to be in the range of $6.1 billion to $6.5 billion. The Company is estimating GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the band of $0.10 to $0.15, including stock-based compensation expenses, intangible amortization, and restructuring charges. Flex is projecting adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.32 for Q4 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Flex's stock marginally advanced 0.78%, ending the trading session at $18.15.

Volume traded for the day: 4.26 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.40 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.97%; previous six-month period - up 12.31%; past twelve-month period - up 17.17%; and year-to-date - up 0.89%

After yesterday's close, Flex's market cap was at $9.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.92.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Printed Circuit Boards industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

