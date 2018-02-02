

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Sprint Corp. (S) increased its expectation for fiscal 2017 operating income to $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion. The company's previous expectation was $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be around the mid-point of its prior expectation of $10.8 billion to $11.2 billion.



For fiscal 2017, the company expects cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, to be at the low end of its prior expectation of $3.5 billion to $4 billion. The company increased its expectation for adjusted free cash flow to $500 million to $700 million. Its previous expectation was around break-even.



Sprint also reported third-quarter postpaid net additions of 256,000 and prepaid net additions of 63,000, the company's highest retail net additions in nearly three years. Operating income was $727 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 billion, the highest third-quarter adjusted EBITDA in 11 years. Third-quarter adjusted free cash flow was $397 million improved by more than $1 billion year-over-year.



