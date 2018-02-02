AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has announced today that Vincent Drouillardwill assume the position of General Counsel, effective June 1, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005250/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Drouillard is currently the Head of Legal Leasing at AerCap, a position he has held since 2015. He joined ILFC in 2004 and last served as Head of Legal EMEA, prior to the acquisition of ILFC by AerCap. Mr. Drouillard practiced law at the law firm Gibson, Dunn Crutcher, before joining ILFC. "Vincent's extensive experience and deep knowledge of the industry will be of great value to AerCap in his new role as General Counsel," said Mr. Kelly.

Chief Operating Officer Erwin den Dikken will leave AerCap at the end of May 2018. He has held the position of Chief Operating Officer since 2010, and has also served as Chief Legal Officer since 2005. Mr. den Dikken joined the company in 1998. "Erwin has played a crucial role in the success of the company that AerCap has become. We thank him for his outstanding service over the past 20 years and wish him well in the future," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of December 31, 2017, 1,531 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005250/en/

Contacts:

AerCap Holdings N.V.

For Media:

Gillian Culhane, +353 1 636 0945

Vice President Corporate Communications

gculhane@aercap.com

or

For Investors:

Joseph McGinley, +353 1 418 0428

Head of Investor Relations

jmcginley@aercap.com