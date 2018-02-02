Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market intelligence study on the power industry. A renowned player in the power market wanted to reduce the risk of investments and enter the niche and profitable market segments. The client wanted to ascertain precise and comprehensive information on the Indian power market's growth potential and probable ways to increase profits, revenues, and market shares.

According to the market intelligence professionals at Infiniti, "Market intelligence solutions help firms attain a precise view of the market and customers records."

Globally, the power industry has been marked by the transition towards a more regionalized and intelligent energy system, which is predicted to continue this year as well. The power industry is driven by the sustained regulatory support for renewable energy, particularly in developing economies like India, which is a crucial market for power suppliers globally.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to evaluate and understand information about the key competitors in the space. The client was able to determine appropriate market opportunities and make accurate business decisions.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the niche and profitable market segments

Modify offerings and marketing efforts around the customer's needs

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying the key competitors in the Indian power market

Devising effective strategies to establish their presence in the market

