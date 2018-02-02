Today, TDC A/S announces the below reporting of transactions in shares of TDC A/S made by managers, pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Gunnar Evensen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CEO of TDC Norway and Get -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 529900N96EOVRB114D28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument ISIN DK0060228559 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s): DKK 42,801,191 and volume(s): 1,189,851 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2018-02-01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661859