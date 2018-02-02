The French energy regulator has decided to reduce FITs for the first quarter of this year by between 1.2 and 5%.The French Energy Regulatory Commission, CRE has revealed the new FIT levels for rooftop PV projects up to 100 KW in size for the first quarter of 2018. Commenting on its decision, CRE said the FIT reduction, the extent of which is calculated based on how much capacity is installed in the previous quarter, was due to the deployment of around 96.9 MW of rooftop installations during the period between October and December 2017. Of this capacity, around 17 MW comprises PV systems up to ...

