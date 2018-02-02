Ripple News UpdateThe main story this morning is Ripple's dramatic fall below $1.00. It finally happened. And when it did, it inspired even more selling activity, leading XRP prices 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.The XRP to USD exchange rate was around $0.656241 at the time of writing.Ripple wasn't the only one to drop beneath an important benchmark. Bitcoin fell below $10,000, Ethereum below $1,000, and NEM below $0.50. Almost every crypto trended down yesterday.Ripple (XRP) Price Chart.

