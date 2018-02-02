AIM-listed transport group Rotala has snapped up Central Buses for £1.95m, the latest in a string of acquisitions. Rotala said it had acquired Central Buses, which has a 31-strong fleet and operates commercial and contracted bus services in the West Midlands, through its existing debt facilities. The deal is expected to contribute an additional £450,000 of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the full year. The acquisition is Rotala's fourth deal in less than a year. ...

