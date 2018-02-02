Energy provider Fulcrum Utility entered into a conditional agreement to acquire electrical infrastructure services business the Dunamis Group for a total of £22m. Fulcrum said on Friday that the acquisition, funded in part by the £10.4m the firm raised by way of a placing of 17.4m new shares priced at 60p each, would "significantly expand and extend" the AIM-quoted group's capabilities and specialist knowledge in the electrical infrastructure services sector. Dunamis, which reported revenues ...

