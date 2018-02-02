Global Air Quality Control Market 2000-2020

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Air Quality Control Report Ed1 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A strong trend towards installing super- and ultra-supercritical power plants has been evident over the past two decades. Nonetheless, the great majority of installed coal-fired power plants still operate under subcritical steam conditions, and, these plants do not reach performance levels of state-of-the-art power generation technology.
The total capacity of new subcritical power plants has reached a record high due to additional installations over the last five years. Ten countries represent all together more than 85% of the world's total CO2 emissions and large proportions of SO2, NOx and PM emissions from production of electricity and heat using coal and peat - in total about 8.5 Gt of CO2 are emitted from China, the United States, India, Germany, Russia, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Korea and Poland.
Highlights:
- The penetration of each AQCS technology is tabulated for the eleven countries which account for 80% of global emissions from 2000, with forecasts of penetration to 2020.
- Air Quality has made extraordinary progress in the last two decades, but is it enough? Can this progress keep up with the ever rising demand for energy in the developing world? What will happen in 25 years?
- Europe, the United States and Japan have set demanding emissions limits. China, the world's largest emitter, has exceeded these limits, so has Korea. After a slow start, India is now rising to its huge challenge. Indonesia is actively studying both countries to map its own path.
- The AQCS technologies are analysed in detail, and co-benefits outlined.
- CCS Carbon Capture and Storage has been a successful technology in industry for 30 years. The reasons and economics are analysed and application for the power sector is analysed.
- The EU ETS and UN CDM carbon markets - their structure and failures.
- Competitive analysis of AQCS vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
HELE
Secondary air control - AQCS - Air Quality Controls Systems
Penetration of AQCS technologies in power sector in leading countries, 2015
Co-benefits
Control technology emission reduction effect on all technologies
SO2 reduction - FGD
NOx reduction, LNB, SCR & SNCR
PM Particulate matter
Mercury
Fly ash - gypsum
Acid rain
CCS - Carbon capture and storage
AQCS vendors
Alstom
MHPS - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Doosan Heavy Industries
Babcock & Wilcox
Ducon
MET Marsulex
Installed bases of global AQCS leaders
Chinese AQCS vendors
1. THE ENVIRONMENTAL EQUATION
Greenhouses gases (GHGs)
Air pollutants
Primary and secondary reductions in emissions
2. THE EMISSIONS AND THEIR SOURCES
Focus of this report
Air pollutants
1. Sulphur oxides - SOx
2. Nitrogen oxides - NOx
3. Particulate matter - PM
Sources of pollution
Stationary and mobile man-made sources of emissions
Stationary sources (man-made)
Mobile sources (man-made)
Natural stationary sources
Causes of pollution
3. HELE TECHNOLOGY
Supercritical technology
What is critical pressure - the three stages?
Definitions of pressure - Subcritical - Supercritical - Ultra-supercritical
Trend to supercritical and ultra-supercritical power plants
Development of supercritical technology
SC financing regulations
Fluidised bed combustion
Integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plants
The materials question
Penetration of HELE technology
China
United States
India
EU
Germany
Poland
Russia
Japan
South Africa
Australia
South Korea
4. OTHER PRIMARY AIR QUALITY CONTROL MEASURES
Supply side measures to reduce man made emissions
Improved efficiency in energy use
Appliance efficiency
Demand response
Alternative energy sources - Renewables instead of hydrocarbons
Use of low sulphur coal, or with lower volatile matter
Low-NOx burners (LNB)
5. SECONDARY AQCS, END-OF-PIPE CONTROL MEASURES
Penetration of AQCS technologies in leading countries
Average cost
6. SO2 - FGD, FLUE GAS DESULPHURISATION
Sulphur dioxide - SO2
FGD processes
Wet scrubbers
Co-benefits of wet FGD
Seawater scrubber
Lime spray dryer (LSD)
Dry scrubbers
Co-benefits of dry FGD
Furnace or dry sorbent injection (DSI)
Co-benefits of DSI
Alternative technologies for FGD
Wet versus Dry
Upgrades to existing wet FGD systems
FGD penetration
Legislation for FGD in Europe
Legislation for FGD in the USA
FGD wastewater
The history of FGD
Economics of FGD
Major FGD players
FGD demand
7. NOx REDUCTION, SCR & SNCR
Nitrogen oxides (NOx), nitrogen oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
Primary - Combustion controls
LNB
OFA
FGR
Co-benefits of combustion NOx controls
Secondary - Post-Combustion NOx Controls
Reburning
SCR
SNCR
Hybrid NOx controls
Legislation and penetration of LNB and SCR
United States
China
Japan
Korea
India
8. EUROPE'S MAJOR COAL PLANT EMITTERS OF SO2 & NOx
Europe and AQCS
9. PM PARTICULATE MATTER
What is particulate matter?
Fly ash
PM emission standards
Primary measures of PM reduction
Secondary measures of PM reduction
ESP electrostatic precipitators
Wet electrostatic precipitators
Advantages of ESPs:
Disadvantages:
ESP penetration
ESP manufacturers
Cyclones dust collectors (CYC)
Advantages of cyclones:
Disadvantages:
Fabric filters/Baghouses
Filter cake
HED High efficiency dedusters
Wet scrubbers
Advantages of wet scrubbers
Disadvantages
Hybrid technology
Co-benefits of PM controls
Industrial AQCS applications
Some industrial dedusting systems
Biomass and coal dedusting
Cement, clinker cooler and pre-heater dedusting
Pyrolysis, incineration and gasification
Glass and ceramic furnaces
10. HAZARDOUS AIR POLLUTANT EMISSIONS- MERCURY
Mercury emissions
Activated carbon injection (ACI)
Halogen addition
Co-benefit methods for mercury capture
11. FLY ASH - GYPSUM
Co-firing with biomass
Gypsum
12. ACID RAIN
Forms of acid deposition
Wet deposition
Dry deposition
13. NATIONAL EMISSIONS PROFILES AND FUTURE PROSPECTS
United States
The power sector
The industrial sector
European Union
The power sector
The industrial sector
The transport sector
China
The outlook for air quality to 2040
The industrial sector
The transport sector
The buildings sector
India
The power sector
The industry sector
The transport sector
The buildings sector
Southeast Asia ASEAN
The power sector
The industry sector
The transport policies
The buildings sector
National profiles of Southeast Asia
Cambodia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Viet Nam
Africa
The power sector
The industry sector
The transport sector
The buildings sector
14. CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Carbon abatement
Capture
Pre-combustion capture
Post-combustion capture
Oxy-fuel combustion systems
Transport
Storage
Clusters
Cost of CCS
Industry experience
Carbon capture milestones
Natural gas processing
Fertiliser production
Hydrogen production
Coal gasification
Iron and steel making
Ethanol production
Primary recovery
Secondary recovery
Enhanced, or tertiary recovery
Thermally enhanced oil recovery TEOR
Chemical injection
Gas injection, CO2-EOR
Liquid carbon dioxide superfluids
Microbial treatment
Next generation CO2 EOR
Cost of EOR
Japanese EOR
15. THE CARBON MARKET AND PRICING
Two main types of carbon pricing; emissions trading systems (ETS) and carbon taxes.
EU ETS
Features of EU ETS phase 3
Outcomes of the EU ETS
Countries with the greatest reduction in carbon emissions
16. AQCS SALES
17. AQCS VENDORS
- Alstom
- MHPS - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
- Doosan Heavy Industries
- Babcock & Wilcox
- Ducon
- MET Marsulex
- Chinese AQCS vendors
- Fujian Longking Co Ltd
- Zhejiang Feida MHPS High Efficiency Flue Gas Cleaning System Engineering Co Ltd (FMH)
- Beijing Guodian
- Wuhan Kaidi Electric Power Environmental Protection Co Ltd
- China Boqi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wqjcjc/global_air?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716