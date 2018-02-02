Global Air Quality Control Market 2000-2020

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Air Quality Control Report Ed1 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A strong trend towards installing super- and ultra-supercritical power plants has been evident over the past two decades. Nonetheless, the great majority of installed coal-fired power plants still operate under subcritical steam conditions, and, these plants do not reach performance levels of state-of-the-art power generation technology.



The total capacity of new subcritical power plants has reached a record high due to additional installations over the last five years. Ten countries represent all together more than 85% of the world's total CO2 emissions and large proportions of SO2, NOx and PM emissions from production of electricity and heat using coal and peat - in total about 8.5 Gt of CO2 are emitted from China, the United States, India, Germany, Russia, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Korea and Poland.

Highlights:

The penetration of each AQCS technology is tabulated for the eleven countries which account for 80% of global emissions from 2000, with forecasts of penetration to 2020.

Air Quality has made extraordinary progress in the last two decades, but is it enough? Can this progress keep up with the ever rising demand for energy in the developing world? What will happen in 25 years?

Europe , the United States and Japan have set demanding emissions limits. China , the world's largest emitter, has exceeded these limits, so has Korea. After a slow start, India is now rising to its huge challenge. Indonesia is actively studying both countries to map its own path.

, and have set demanding emissions limits. , the world's largest emitter, has exceeded these limits, so has Korea. After a slow start, is now rising to its huge challenge. is actively studying both countries to map its own path. The AQCS technologies are analysed in detail, and co-benefits outlined.

CCS Carbon Capture and Storage has been a successful technology in industry for 30 years. The reasons and economics are analysed and application for the power sector is analysed.

The EU ETS and UN CDM carbon markets - their structure and failures.

Competitive analysis of AQCS vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

HELE

Secondary air control - AQCS - Air Quality Controls Systems

Penetration of AQCS technologies in power sector in leading countries, 2015

Co-benefits

Control technology emission reduction effect on all technologies

SO2 reduction - FGD

NOx reduction, LNB, SCR & SNCR

PM Particulate matter

Mercury

Fly ash - gypsum

Acid rain

CCS - Carbon capture and storage

AQCS vendors

Alstom

MHPS - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Doosan Heavy Industries

Babcock & Wilcox

Ducon

MET Marsulex

Installed bases of global AQCS leaders

Chinese AQCS vendors



1. THE ENVIRONMENTAL EQUATION

Greenhouses gases (GHGs)

Air pollutants

Primary and secondary reductions in emissions



2. THE EMISSIONS AND THEIR SOURCES

Focus of this report

Air pollutants

1. Sulphur oxides - SOx

2. Nitrogen oxides - NOx

3. Particulate matter - PM

Sources of pollution

Stationary and mobile man-made sources of emissions

Stationary sources (man-made)

Mobile sources (man-made)

Natural stationary sources

Causes of pollution



3. HELE TECHNOLOGY

Supercritical technology

What is critical pressure - the three stages?

Definitions of pressure - Subcritical - Supercritical - Ultra-supercritical

Trend to supercritical and ultra-supercritical power plants

Development of supercritical technology

SC financing regulations

Fluidised bed combustion

Integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plants

The materials question

Penetration of HELE technology

China

United States

India

EU

Germany

Poland

Russia

Japan

South Africa

Australia

South Korea



4. OTHER PRIMARY AIR QUALITY CONTROL MEASURES

Supply side measures to reduce man made emissions

Improved efficiency in energy use

Appliance efficiency

Demand response

Alternative energy sources - Renewables instead of hydrocarbons

Use of low sulphur coal, or with lower volatile matter

Low-NOx burners (LNB)



5. SECONDARY AQCS, END-OF-PIPE CONTROL MEASURES

Penetration of AQCS technologies in leading countries

Average cost



6. SO2 - FGD, FLUE GAS DESULPHURISATION

Sulphur dioxide - SO2

FGD processes

Wet scrubbers

Co-benefits of wet FGD

Seawater scrubber

Lime spray dryer (LSD)

Dry scrubbers

Co-benefits of dry FGD

Furnace or dry sorbent injection (DSI)

Co-benefits of DSI

Alternative technologies for FGD

Wet versus Dry

Upgrades to existing wet FGD systems

FGD penetration

Legislation for FGD in Europe

Legislation for FGD in the USA

FGD wastewater

The history of FGD

Economics of FGD

Major FGD players

FGD demand



7. NOx REDUCTION, SCR & SNCR

Nitrogen oxides (NOx), nitrogen oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Primary - Combustion controls

LNB

OFA

FGR

Co-benefits of combustion NOx controls

Secondary - Post-Combustion NOx Controls

Reburning

SCR

SNCR

Hybrid NOx controls

Legislation and penetration of LNB and SCR

United States

China

Japan

Korea

India



8. EUROPE'S MAJOR COAL PLANT EMITTERS OF SO2 & NOx

Europe and AQCS



9. PM PARTICULATE MATTER

What is particulate matter?

Fly ash

PM emission standards

Primary measures of PM reduction

Secondary measures of PM reduction

ESP electrostatic precipitators

Wet electrostatic precipitators

Advantages of ESPs:

Disadvantages:

ESP penetration

ESP manufacturers

Cyclones dust collectors (CYC)

Advantages of cyclones:

Disadvantages:

Fabric filters/Baghouses

Filter cake

HED High efficiency dedusters

Wet scrubbers

Advantages of wet scrubbers

Disadvantages

Hybrid technology

Co-benefits of PM controls

Industrial AQCS applications

Some industrial dedusting systems

Biomass and coal dedusting

Cement, clinker cooler and pre-heater dedusting

Pyrolysis, incineration and gasification

Glass and ceramic furnaces



10. HAZARDOUS AIR POLLUTANT EMISSIONS- MERCURY

Mercury emissions

Activated carbon injection (ACI)

Halogen addition

Co-benefit methods for mercury capture



11. FLY ASH - GYPSUM

Co-firing with biomass

Gypsum



12. ACID RAIN

Forms of acid deposition

Wet deposition

Dry deposition



13. NATIONAL EMISSIONS PROFILES AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

United States

The power sector

The industrial sector

European Union

The power sector

The industrial sector

The transport sector

China

The outlook for air quality to 2040

The industrial sector

The transport sector

The buildings sector

India

The power sector

The industry sector

The transport sector

The buildings sector

Southeast Asia ASEAN

The power sector

The industry sector

The transport policies

The buildings sector

National profiles of Southeast Asia

Cambodia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Viet Nam

Africa

The power sector

The industry sector

The transport sector

The buildings sector



14. CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE

Carbon abatement

Capture

Pre-combustion capture

Post-combustion capture

Oxy-fuel combustion systems

Transport

Storage

Clusters

Cost of CCS

Industry experience

Carbon capture milestones

Natural gas processing

Fertiliser production

Hydrogen production

Coal gasification

Iron and steel making

Ethanol production

Primary recovery

Secondary recovery

Enhanced, or tertiary recovery

Thermally enhanced oil recovery TEOR

Chemical injection

Gas injection, CO2-EOR

Liquid carbon dioxide superfluids

Microbial treatment

Next generation CO2 EOR

Cost of EOR

Japanese EOR



15. THE CARBON MARKET AND PRICING

Two main types of carbon pricing; emissions trading systems (ETS) and carbon taxes.

EU ETS

Features of EU ETS phase 3

Outcomes of the EU ETS

Countries with the greatest reduction in carbon emissions



16. AQCS SALES



17. AQCS VENDORS



Alstom

MHPS - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Doosan Heavy Industries

Babcock & Wilcox

Ducon

MET Marsulex

Chinese AQCS vendors

Fujian Longking Co Ltd

Zhejiang Feida MHPS High Efficiency Flue Gas Cleaning System Engineering Co Ltd (FMH)

Beijing Guodian

Wuhan Kaidi Electric Power Environmental Protection Co Ltd

China Boqi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wqjcjc/global_air?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716