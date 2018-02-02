

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $8.38 billion, or $1.97 per share. This was higher than $1.68 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $66.52 billion. This was up from $56.40 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $8.38 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 398.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.97 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 380.5% -Revenue (Q4): $66.52 Bln vs. $56.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.9%



