

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Glenview Capital Management submitted to Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) a proposal which would amend the company's bylaws to allow all shareholders to take action by written consent without a meeting, including for the removal and election of directors. The proposal will be voted on at Tenet's annual meeting.



'We believe Action by Written Consent is necessary and appropriate when a company exhibits long-term underperformance operationally, as well as financially, so that shareholders may both encourage and optimistically trust company-led improvements, while realistically verifying the urgency and veracity of such progress,' Glenview stated.



