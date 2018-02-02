Company announcement Group Communications Announcement No. 11/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 2 February 2018









Major shareholder announcement - Danske Bank A/S



In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we disclose that at 1 February 2018, Danske Bank holds, through direct and indirect holdings, 46,709,969 shares in Danske Bank A/S, corresponding to 4.99 % of the shares in Danske Bank A/S.



Yours faithfully Danske Bank A/S



Contact person: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



