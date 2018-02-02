Global Optical Coating Equipment Market to Reach $4,611 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, February 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Optical Coating Equipment by Material, Application and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the optical coating equipment market was valued at $3,402 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $4,611 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global optical coating equipment market, followed by Europe and North America.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3133

The increase in scope of application for materials science and engineering across different industry verticals is expected to drive the demand for optical coating equipment. Also, the advancement in fabrication technology for applying thin-film optical coating has profound influence over the market growth and is subsequently the technological advancement is also expected to drive the market growth. However, the utilization of state-of-the art technology such as sputtering and ion deposition in the equipment has resulted in high costs of equipment installation and maintenance. Subsequently, is expected to hinder the market growth.

In 2016, the evaporation deposition, accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall optical coating equipment market by technology owing to their lower cost of operations and large production capabilities. However, the ion beam sputtering is expected to provide profitable opportunities to the manufacturers owing to their precision high quality optical coating abilities across different curvatures. The electronics segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 5.21% owing to increase in demand for consumer electronics globally. Moreover, the medical and automotive end users in the optical coating equipment market is also expected to generate attractive business opportunities during the forecast period (2017-2023).

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3133

North America accounted for the major share of the global optical coating equipment market in 2016 owing to the increase in demand from military and aerospace industry. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate followed by Europe due to rising demand from consumer electronics and automotive industries.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

In 2016, the evaporation deposition accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period.

The ion beam sputtering segment accounted for around 31.8% in the optical coating equipment market in 2016.

Germany and France are the major shareholder in the market, accounting for more than 49.6% share in 2016.

The key players profiled in the optical coating equipment market include Andersen Corporation, Alluxa Inc., Bühler Holding AG, Coburn Technologies Inc., DuPont, Mastang Vacuum Systems LLC, Optimax Systems Inc., Optorun Co. Ltd., Optotech GmbH, Satisloh AG, and Ultra Optics. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the market.

Ask for discount before buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/get-discount/3133

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Dhananjay Potle

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1âŸ855âŸ©550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

