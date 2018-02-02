

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported a surge in profit for the fourth quarter from last year, reflecting a favorable impact from the recent U.S. tax reform as well as higher revenues. However, both revenues and adjusted earnings for the quarter missed analysts' estimates.



Irving, Texas-based Exxon Mobil's fourth-quarter net income was $8.38 billion or $1.97 per share, up sharply from $1.68 billion or $0.41 per share in the prior-year quarter.



The latest quarter's results include net favorable non-cash impacts totaling $4.6 billion, including $5.9 billion relating to U.S. tax reform, partially offset by asset impairments of $1.3 billion.



Earnings for the quarter excluding U.S. tax reform and impairments were $3.73 billion or $0.88 per share, down 2 percent compared with the prior-year quarter.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Total revenues and other income rose to $66.52 billion from $56.40 billion last year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $74.31 billion.



Exxon Mobil's oil-equivalent production in the quarter was 4 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, down 3 percent from last year. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, oil-equivalent production was down 1 percent from the prior year.



