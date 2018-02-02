

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Employment Situation report for January will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The consensus for Non-farm payrolls is 174,000, up from 148,000 in December.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.2493 against the euro, 1.4213 against the pound, 0.9284 against the franc and 109.92 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



