

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $3111 million, or $1.64 per share. This was higher than $415 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $37.62 billion. This was up from $31.50 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3111 Mln. vs. $415 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 649.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $0.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 645.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $37.62 Bln vs. $31.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.4%



