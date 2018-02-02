Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2018) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) (Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") releases positive drill results from the 2017 drill program, conducted by option partner First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (the "Company") intersecting 25 metres of fracture-controlled silver mineralization on Silver Hunter's Keeley-Frontier property.

Highlights

106.2 g/t Ag over 13.7m, including 445 g/t Ag over 3.0m , near the Keeley Shaft.

Anomalous silver also occurs over 4.0m above the interval as well as 7.0m below, up to 11.3 g/t over 1.0m.

Suggests metal zoning pattern of silver-rich and cobalt-rich areas of mineralization at the mine-scale to guide future drill targeting.

Length of intercept supports bulk mining strategy of a style of mineralization that was not mined historically in the Cobalt Camp.

Drilling near the historic Keeley mine intersected a significant interval of 13.7 metres grading 106.2 g/t silver along the Woods Vein. Anomalous silver (up to 11.3 g/t Ag over 1.0m) was also encountered over an additional 4.0m above this interval and 7.0m immediately below, indicating the presence of a broad style of mineralization in material historically considered insignificant (Table 1).

Within the interval, background cobalt values of up to 0.03% Co are present but base metals are generally low. Cobalt was intersected 200m further south along the Woods Vein with grades of 0.12% Co over 5.5m as well as in veins to the west containing up to 1.15% Co and 0.55% Ni over 0.42m (see December 19, 2017 press release). This suggests a possible metal zoning pattern of cobalt-rich and silver-rich mineralization may be present. This zonation can be predicted and applied to future drill targeting.

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, FCC, commented: "These results are very encouraging as further validation of our view that the Cobalt Camp material previously believed to be barren does in fact host disseminated material amenable to a bulk tonnage operation. We are in the early days of our drill campaign and these results demonstrate the potential for long cobalt and silver drill intercepts outside the historically mined vein systems."

The 2017 drill program focused on the areas around the Keeley and Frontier mines, including the Woods and Watson veins. These two accounted for over 80% of the silver production in the southern end of the Cobalt Camp area known as Silver Centre. To date, the drilling campaign by First Cobalt has identified cobalt-silver-nickel veins that are considered to be an extension of the Woods Vein to the north and parallel structures to the Woods vein in the southern portion of the Keeley Mine (see November 2 and December 19, 2017 press releases).

First Cobalt commenced its maiden dill campaign in late 2017 and has received assays from approximately half of its 6,500m program. In 2018, the Company has planned a 26,500 metre program to test 13 mineralized areas throughout the Cobalt Camp with known historical production of cobalt and silver. These areas include the Kerr, Drummond, Juno, Ophir, Hamilton, Silver Banner and Silverfields mines in Cobalt North, the Caswell mine in Cobalt Central, along with the Bellellen, Keeley and Frontier mines in Cobalt South.

For a table of drill hole assay results to date, visit https://firstcobalt.com/projects/greater-cobalt-project.

Qualified person

Dr. Frank Santaguida, PGeo, vice-president, exploration for First Cobalt, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Shareholders of Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. are reminded to view the filings of First Cobalt Corp. on www.sedar.com for further information regarding the activity of First Cobalt Corp. with respect to the Keeley Frontier South Lorrain Project.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-cobalt deposits on its flagship Keeley Frontier Project. For more information please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe Harbor.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Jeffrey Hunter

President and CEO

(416) 707-4230

info@cshi.ca

www.canadiansilverhunter.ca