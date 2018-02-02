NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, 2018-02-02 14:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the 14th Annual WORLDSymposium Meeting being held in San Diego, CA, February 5 - 9, 2018.



Platform Presentations:



A phase 1/2 clinical trial of systemic gene transfer of scAAV9.U1a.HSGSH for MPS IIIA: safety, tolerability, and preliminary evidence of biopotency Presenter: Kevin Flanigan, M.D. - Principal Investigator and Director, Center for Gene Therapy and Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH Date: Thursday, February 8, 2018 Time: 11:00 AM PST



Identification of novel AAV capsids for treatment of lysosomal disorders Presenter: Daphne Chen, Ph.D., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC Date: Tuesday, February 6, 2018 Time: 4:00 PM PST



Poster Presentations:



Poster 67: AAV vector comparability across mammalian and insect cell production platforms for treatment of lysosomal diseases Presenter: Adam S. Davis, Ph.D. - Director of Manufacturing at Abeona Therapeutics Tuesday, February 6, 2018 Time: 4:30 PM PST



Poster 185: Intravenous administration of CLN3 gene therapy for juvenile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis Presenter: Scott Kerns - Product Development Scientist at Abeona Therapeutics Tuesday, February 6, 2018 Time: 4:30 PM PST



Poster 329: Combination dosing of CLN1 gene therapy extends lifespan in a mouse model of infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis Presenter: Alejandra Rozenberg, Ph.D. - Gene Therapy Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC Wednesday, February 7, 2018 Time: 4:30 PM PST



About WORLDSymposium: WORLDSymposium is an annual research conference dedicated to lysosomal diseases. W.O.R.L.D. is an acronym that stands for We're Organizing Research on Lysosomal Diseases. Since its inception as a small group of passionate researchers in 2002, WORLDSymposium has grown to an international research conference that attracts over 1600 participants from more than 50 countries around the globe.



About Abeona: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Abeona's lead programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV-NAGLU), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). Abeona is also developing ABO-201 (AAV-CLN3) gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease (JNCL), ABO-202 (AAV-CLN1) for treatment of infantile Batten disease (INCL), EB-201 for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), ABO-301 (AAV-FANCC) for Fanconi anemia (FA) disorder and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy for rare blood diseases. In addition, Abeona is developing a proprietary vector platform, AIM, for next generation product candidates. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.



Investor Contact: Christine Silverstein SVP, Head of Investor Relations Abeona Therapeutics Inc. +1 (646) 813-4707 csilverstein@abeonatherapeutics.com



Media Contact: Lynn Granito Berry & Company Public Relations +1 (212) 253-8881 lgranito@berrypr.com



This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to continued interest in our rare disease portfolio, our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the impact of competition; the ability to develop our products and technologies; the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses; the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions; and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.