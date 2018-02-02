

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Friday morning ahead of the U.S. rig count.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 15 cents at $65.98 a barrel.



Analysts say U.S. drillers are adding rigs at a robust pace in order to take advantage of oil prices at their highest in four years. Baker Hughes releases its rig count figures this afternoon.



Yesteday, the Energy Information Administration reported a 6.8-million-barrel build in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending January 26. That's a much larger build than analysts were expecting.



Despite rising production in U.S., oil prices have risen on signs that OPEC's supply quota plan is being complied with.



The U.S. economy generated 200,000 jobs in January, and worker pay increased 2.9% in the 12 months ended in January, according to figures from the Labor Department.



