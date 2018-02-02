Trans Cinnamic Acid Market Rising at 6.38% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, February 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds new chemical report of Trans-Cinnamic Acid market with 102 research pages. Trans-cinnamic acid is the most commonly used derivative of cinnamic acid. It is used as a flavoring agent in cosmetics, dyes, and pharmaceuticals. The analysts forecast global trans-cinnamic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2018-2022.

Commenting on the Trans-Cinnamic Acid market says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Continuous R&D to prepare indigo dye which is less hazardous to health. Presence of synthetic indigo dye has resulted in declining use of natural dye in the textile industry. However, health issues and pollution due to synthetic dye has driven the demand for natural dyes in many countries. Keeping this in mind, scientists are trying to invent a method of producing indigo dye that is less hazardous to health with the help of continuous investment in R&D from manufacturers.

According to the Trans-Cinnamic Acid market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rapid expansion of flavors and fragrance industry. Trans-cinnamic acid serves as a precursor for esters to develop fragrances. It has a spicy odor and a pungent taste suggestive of cinnamon. It is used as a flavoring agent for bakery goods, confectionaries, beverages, and toothpaste. It is also used to impart fragrance in air fresheners, soaps, and cosmetics. It is used as a blender in perfumes, especially for floral fragrances. It is used in products where a spicy character is required such as in mouthwash and chewing gums.

Key players in the global trans-cinnamic acid market: BOC Sciences, Capot Chemical, Ivy Fine Chemicals, Merck, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of trans-cinnamic acid market is Volatility in crude oil prices. In the last decade, it has been noticed that crude oil prices have been fluctuating. If the price of crude oil decreases, the number of energy derivatives contract increases. However, it has heavily reduced the value-based revenue generated from these contracts.

