Global Adventure Tourism Market Expected to Reach $1,335,738 Million by 2023-Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, February 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Adventure Tourism Market by Type, Activity, Type of Traveler, Age Group, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," The global adventure tourism market was valued at $444,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,335,738 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2017 to 2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Adventure tourism involves exploration or travel to remote exotic areas. It includes unique and challenging experiences during the vacation, in which travelers interact with local populations and connect with their core values. Adventure travel is a kind of niche tourism, which includes numerous activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1604

Adventure tourism is growing exponentially worldwide, as travelers prefer to visit previously undiscovered destinations. Moreover, with the increase in government initiatives in the form of public and private partnership to promote tourism has led to growth of the adventure tourism market. However, involvement of high risk in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions hinder the growth of the market. Irrespective of challenges, increase in social media trend has created a huge opportunity for adventure travel market, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers to share experiences.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, sales channel, and geography. By type, the market is classified into hard, soft, and others. Based on activity, it is divided into land-based activity, water based-activity, and air-based activity. Depending on type of travelers, it is fragmented into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. According to age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30-41 years, 42-49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1604

In 2016, the land-based activities was the leading revenue contributor to the global market. However, the air-based activities is expected to witness lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

In 2016, Europe dominated the global market with more than one-third share, in terms of value.

dominated the global market with more than one-third share, in terms of value. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Soft adventure segment generated the highest revenue to the global market in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The air-based activity segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 18.2%.

The key players profiled in the report are Austin Adventures, Inc., G Adventures Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, TUI AG., ROW Adventures, REI Adventures, InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc., Intrepid Group Limited, Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc., and Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

Ask for discount before buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/get-discount/1604

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Dhananjay Potle

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1âŸ855âŸ©550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com