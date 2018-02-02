Global Pharma Contract Sales Market 2018-2028

LONDON, February 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Contract Detailing, Contract Non-Personal Promotion, Medical Education Services, Sample Management Services, Teledetailing Services, Edetailing Services

Report Details

The global pharma contract sales market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017-2028. The market is estimated at $5.48bn in 2017 and $9.48bn in 2023.

Report Scope

•Global Pharma Contract Sales Market forecastsfrom2018-2028

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for pharma contract sales market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the followingsubmarkets:

- Contract detailing (personal promotion/field sales)

- Contract non-personal promotion, with further sub-forecasting for teledetailing, eDetailing and others

- Medical education services

- Sample management services

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma contract sales marketby therapeutic segments:

- Cardiovascular disease

- Metabolic disorders

- Cancer treatment

- Other

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for theseregional and national markets:

- USA

- Japan

- Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain (EU5 countries)

- China, India, Brazil and Russia (BRIC group)

• Our study discusses theSWOT and STEPfactors of the global pharma contract sales market

• Our study discusses issues affecting the pharma contract sales industry and market from 2017:

- Outsourced and in-house sales reps -trends and emerging sales models, including multiple channels (multichannel marketing to medical professionals)

-Services CSOs offer and benefits to drug companiesoutsourcing medical sales

- Maturing brands and product launches, including flexibility in field sales teams

-Legislationandnew market access requirements for pharma sales representatives

- Changes to online marketing and potential for IT technologies Risk-sharing agreements

-Key account management (KAM)andmedical science liaison (MSL)

• This report discusses theleading companiesin pharma contract sales

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global pharma contract sales market. You find data, trends and predictions.

