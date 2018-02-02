Global Pharma Contract Sales Market 2018-2028

LONDON, February 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global pharma contract sales market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017-2028. The market is estimated at $5.48bn in 2017 and $9.48bn in 2023.
Report Scope
•Global Pharma Contract Sales Market forecastsfrom2018-2028
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for pharma contract sales market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the followingsubmarkets:
- Contract detailing (personal promotion/field sales)
- Contract non-personal promotion, with further sub-forecasting for teledetailing, eDetailing and others
- Medical education services
- Sample management services
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma contract sales marketby therapeutic segments:
- Cardiovascular disease
- Metabolic disorders
- Cancer treatment
- Other
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for theseregional and national markets:
- USA
- Japan
- Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain (EU5 countries)
- China, India, Brazil and Russia (BRIC group)
• Our study discusses theSWOT and STEPfactors of the global pharma contract sales market
• Our study discusses issues affecting the pharma contract sales industry and market from 2017:
- Outsourced and in-house sales reps -trends and emerging sales models, including multiple channels (multichannel marketing to medical professionals)
-Services CSOs offer and benefits to drug companiesoutsourcing medical sales
- Maturing brands and product launches, including flexibility in field sales teams
-Legislationandnew market access requirements for pharma sales representatives
- Changes to online marketing and potential for IT technologies Risk-sharing agreements
-Key account management (KAM)andmedical science liaison (MSL)
• This report discusses theleading companiesin pharma contract sales
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global pharma contract sales market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Global Pharma Contract Sales Market 2018-2028: Contract Detailing, Contract Non-Personal Promotion, Medical Education Services, Sample Management Services, Teledetailing Services, Edetailing Services.
https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2115/Global-Pharma-Contract-Sales-Market-2018-2028
