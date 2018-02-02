The global commercial washing machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global commercial washing machine market segmentation by product type and geography

Technavio's report on the global commercial washing machine market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, including front load and top load. As projected in 2017, around 62% of the market share originated from front load. The front load machines were found to be more energy and water efficient when compared to the top-load. Front-load reduce the operational cost by consuming less amount of water and electricity even though they are costlier than their top-load counterparts.

Based on geography, the global commercial washing machine market has been segmented into APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. As of 2017, 41% of the market share came from EMEA.

"In EMEA, countries such as the UK, Germany, and the UAE are rising significantly. The growth can be attributed to the increasing tourism industry that generates demand for laundry services from hotels and resorts. However, the market share of EMEA is expected to decrease by 2022," says a senior analyst at Technavio for home, kitchen, and large appliances research.

Commercial washing machine market: competitive vendor landscape

The global commercial washing machine market is highly fragmented. Alliance Laundry Systems, Continental Girbau, Dexter Apache Holdings, Electrolux, and Whirlpool are the key vendors in the market. The key vendors are focusing on increasing their global footprint and are expanding into developing countries through mergers and acquisitions or partnerships with the regional vendors.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing hospitality industry

Growth of online laundry market

Market challenges:

Long replacement cycle

Growing Demand for residential washing machine

Market trends:

Introduction of technologically advanced machines

Introduction of card-operated washing machine

