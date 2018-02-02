

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Friday morning as an upbeat jobs report solidified expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March.



The U.S. economy generated 200,000 jobs in January, and worker pay increased 2.9% in the 12 months ended in January, according to figures from the Labor Department. This was the biggest rise in weekly wages since 2009.



Gold was down $5 at $1343 an ounce, easing from multi-month highs.



As expected, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in a range between 1.25 percent and 1.5 percent.



However, the Fed hinted it will increase the benchmark rate at its next meeting, in late March, thanks to an improving economy and signs of inflation.



