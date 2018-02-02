Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value study on the retail industry. A renowned specialty retailer wanted to find out how much the company wants to spend on obtaining new customers and the number of times the company can expect the business. The client wanted to measure the customer's worth over a precise period.

According to the customer lifetime value experts at Quantzig, "The customer lifetime value is a forecast of all the value a business will descend from the relationship with a customer."

In the past few years, the specialty retail industry is observing a substantial growth owing to the quickly growing middle class, strong economy, and the accessibility of trained workforce. With the customers craving for validity, innovations, and convenience in their products offered, prominent organizations are concentrating on innovative ways to delight their customers and strengthen loyalty.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to ascertain the average revenue per customer and the predictable revenue that customers will produce during their lifetime. The client was able to determine the altering demands and retain the brand value for the customers.

This customer lifetime value solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Maintain the account statistics regarding the customers' expenditures

Gain an accurate understanding of the total number of visits by the customers

This customer lifetime value solution provided predictive insights on:

Defining customer relationships and making informed business decisions

Tailoring the products and services to the customers

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

