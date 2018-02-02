

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported that its net income attributable to the company for fourth quarter 2017 were $3.11 billion or $1.64 per share, compared to $415 million or $0.22 per share in the 2016 fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The latest-quarter result included non-cash provisional tax benefits of $2.02 billion related to U.S. tax reform and a non-cash charge of $190 million related to a former mining asset. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings in the 2017 fourth quarter by $96 million.



Sales and other operating revenues in fourth quarter 2017 were $36.38 billion, compared to $30.14 billion in the year-ago period. Total Revenues and Other Income grew to $37.62 billion from $31.50 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenues of $37.59 billion.



'Our net oil-equivalent production grew by 5 percent in 2017, including the effects of asset sales. Importantly, we expect that our 2018 production will continue to grow by 4 to 7 percent, driven primarily by Australian LNG and the acceleration of development activities in the Permian, where investment economics continue to improve,' said Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth.



The company's Board of Directors approved a $0.04 per share increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.12 per share, payable in March 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX