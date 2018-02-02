Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee's Proposal for Board of Directors and Auditor for the 2018 Annual General Meeting

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Nomination Committee of Sandvik AB proposes the re-election of the Board members Jennifer Allerton, Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Karlström, Johan Molin, Björn Rosengren,

Helena Stjernholm and Lars Westerberg. Johan Molin is proposed to be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee also proposes, pursuant to the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the election of PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as new Auditor.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB. The Meeting willbe held on 27 April 2018 at the Göransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee consists of its Chairman Fredrik Lundberg (AB Industrivärden), Kaj Thorén (Alecta), Pär Boman (Handelsbanken Pension), Anders Oscarsson (AMF Insurance and Funds) and Johan Molin (Sandvik's Chairman of the Board).

