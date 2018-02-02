Bob Dench, the chairman of Paragon Banking Group, will be stepping down from the board after 14 years at the company to take up a new position as chairman of the Co-operative Bank. Paragon said it has "well developed" succession plans and a search for his replacement, both internally and externally, is already underway. Dench will join the Co-operative on 14 March and will stay on as chairman of Paragon until his successor has been appointed. Dench said: "It has been a great joy and a privilege ...

