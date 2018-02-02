

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax, Inc. (KMX) announced that its board has elected Peter Bensen and Robert Hombach to membership on the board effective April 1. Bensen and Hombach will both serve on the Audit Committee. The company also reported that two board members have announced plans to retire from the CarMax board.



Bensen retired from McDonald's Corporation in 2016 as its chief administrative officer. During his 20-year tenure he held various leadership positions including executive vice president and chief financial officer. Hombach is the retired executive vice president, CFO and chief operations officer of Baxalta, a biopharmaceutical company spun off from its parent, Baxter, in 2015.



Jeff Garten, Dean Emeritus, Yale School of Management, has announced his intention to retire from the board at the annual meeting. John Standley, chairman and CEO of Rite Aid Corp., is retiring from the board effective January 29, 2018 due to other business demands.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX