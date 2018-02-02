GomSpace's Fourth Demonstration Mission is Successfully Launched - Intended to Pioneer the Advanced Use of Nanosatellites

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace's GOMX-4 satellites were successfully launched from JSLC with a LM-2D launch vehicle. The satellites wereseparated as planned in the altitude of 500km and inclination of 97.32

GOMX-4 is a demonstration mission which includes two 6Usatellites: The GOMX-4A mission involves north area monitoring and the GOMX-4B mission is for innovative payload demonstrations.It will monitor and demonstrate Satellite Communicationbetween Nanosatellites, and the in-orbit results and experiences gained from the GOMX-4 experiences will provide knowledge, information and experience for scaling to more advanced communication schemes required by larger nanosatellite constellations. GOMX-4 are twin siblings following the successful GOMX-3 mission and represent the new generation of nanosatellite platforms.

GOMX-4B is funded by ESA and it has been designed to be the most advanced CubeSat for IOD. It is based on the innovative and flexible 6U platform from GomSpace and it shall demonstrate the operations of 6 payloads on-board. (The main payloads are a 6U propulsion module from NanoSpace, the innovative S-band Inter-Satellite Link (ISL) (link) from GomSpace and the High-Speed Link (HSL) (link) from GomSpace with high data rate capacities. Additionally, this satellite accommodates the Radiation Harness Assurance Board, called Chimera, developed by ESA to evaluate the behavior in Space of different ceramic memories and two new optical devices, the HyperScout Hyperspectral Camera from Cosine and a Star Tracker developed by ISIS.

GOMX-4A is a satellite which will provide data for theDanish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization(DALO) and thuscontribute to the monitoring of the Ministry of Defense's responsibility in the Arctic. The satellite contains radio receivers capable of capturing position signals from ships and aircraft.

Even with different payloads and mission goals, the two satellites will work together using an Inter-Satellite Link to optimize their capabilities to share data and to transmit it to ground. The life expectancy of the GOMX-4 nanosatellites is 3-5 years and they will be fully operated by GomSpace during that period.

"The GOMX-4B satellite is the most advanced satellite design we have initiated to date and we are very happy that ESA will participate in this project that will demonstrate possibilities of satellites flying in formation, assess the tandem effect synergy that open the doors to commercial opportunities for using the platform in future constellations for our customers. We are very happy to work with ESA and together take the nanosatellite technology to a new level. Also, we look forward to working closely with DALO and DTU on this exciting project and jointly develop and demonstrate the GOMX-4A mission.Our satellite and radio technologies are a perfect match for monitoring the vast and remote arctic area with the satellite flying over the scene every 90 minutes", says Niels Buus, CEO from GomSpace

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.For more information, please visit our website onwww.gomspace.com.

Image links: http://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/2443806/84d0d4a779571b5e_org.png http://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/2443806/b3362a4fc6f60e32_org.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45-40-31-55-57

Email:nbu@gomspace.com