Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-02 15:07 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVL Asset Management, a part of Invalda INVL, has acquired a controlling stake in the asset management company Mundus (company code 303305451) and owns 51 per cent its shares. The transaction, for which the Bank of Lithuania granted permission on 22 January, was completed on 2 February. The remaining 49 per cent of shares are held in equal parts by Mundus founders Martynas Grikinis and Audrius Mozuras. The size of the transaction is not public.



On completion of the transaction, a new Management Board was appointed at Mundus. It is composed of INVL Asset Management representatives Andrej Cyba and Audrius Matikiunas, whose appointment to the board the Bank of Lithuania approved on 23 January, as well as Martynas Grikinis and Audrius Mozuras.



Mundus manages the Mundus Bridge Finance Fund, an open-ended risk capital fund for informed investors which seeks to generate a long-term stable return by investing in private debt securities of fast growing alternative finance companies. The fund's team actively contributes to the management of target companies while ensuring for the fund's liquidity needs with short-term financial instruments. As of the end of January 2018, the fund's assets under management were more than EUR 14.5 million.



The person authorised to provide additional information: Andrej Cyba Chief Business Development Officer at INVL Asset Managemen E-mail andrej.cyba@invl.com