Patient Safety in Healthcare, Forecast to 2022: Key Players are 3M, Becton Dickinson Philips, GE Healthcare & Medtronic

This report estimates that the various adverse events put an additional cost burden of $317.9 billion on hospitals across the US and Western Europe, adversely affecting 91.8 million patients and leading to 1.95 million deaths in 2016. The cost burden is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach $383.7 billion by 2022.

The study is a comprehensive analysis of 30 most pressing patient safety adverse events affecting patients, care givers, and healthcare organizations across the globe. The study measures the current and forecast country-wise cost impact, number of incidences, and mortality of individual adverse events.



It goes on to list the top adverse events, increasingly capturing care provider mind shares, current investment trends and forecast stakeholder interests. It also analyses the current competitive environment, most impactful vendor solutions addressing the top patient safety issues and their future market potential.



The study also highlights some of the most innovative and promising solutions capable of disrupting the market as well as convergence of new technologies entering the field. It finally concludes with pointing out the top 5 most compelling future growth opportunities, key strategies for growth and implementation challenges.



Key Features



Patient Care Management (medication safety, wrong patient/ site/ indication (WPSI) events, patient falls, pressure ulcers, antibiotic resistance, patient handoff safety, maternal death and diagnostic safety);

Health IT Management (EHR/ EMR Safety, alarm fatigue, lack of patient engagement, hospital outcomes data transparency, protected health information (PHI) compromise, unnecessary emergency department (ED) admissions, and medical device cyber-security);

Surgical Care Management (CAUTI, vascular catheter infections, HAP/ VAP, venous thromboembolism, surgical site infections (SSI), sepsis, air embolism, foreign object post-surgery, off-label drug/ device usage); and

Environment and Workforce Management (burns/ thermal injuries, anesthesia safety, electrocution, healthcare worker (HCW) immunization, occupational physical safety hazards, and psychological health of HCW).

Research Benefits



Estimated mortality rate

Number of incidences in 2016, by region

Cost impact of each adverse event in 2016, by country

Estimated growth of cost impact till 2022, by country

Segment-wise average cost per adverse event, by country

Current and future assessment of each adverse event in terms of current degree of control on the issue and expected future stakeholder focus on combating the issue, by region

Estimation of market potential of each adverse event in terms of competitive intensity, effectiveness and expected future adoption potential of current vendor solutions, new innovative solutions addressing each issue and disruptive potential of the patient safety event

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings-Patient Safety Adverse Events and their Impact

Key Findings-Segmental Analysis

Key Findings-Competitive Environment

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Scope and Segmentation

6 Biggest Patient Safety Adverse Events in Healthcare

2. Patient Safety in Healthcare-Overview

Patient Safety-Key Concepts and Definitions

Patient Safety-Introduction

Patient Safety Adverse Events Across the Care Continuum

3. The Business Case for Patient Safety in Healthcare

Patient Safety-What's the Big Deal?

Patient Safety-An Expensive, but Preventable Epidemic

Patient Safety-Classification of Costs of Adverse Events

Patient Safety Adverse Events-Cost and Epidemiological Impact on Healthcare Systems

Patient Safety Adverse Events-Cost and Epidemiological Impact, Forecast by Country

Patient Safety Adverse Event Impact on Healthcare Systems-Discussion

Strong Case for Improving Patient Safety

4. Patient Safety-Dynamics Catalyzing Growth

Preventable Errors in Care Provision Aggravate Adverse Events

Forces Driving the Market for Patient Safety

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Impact Mapping of Drivers and Restraints for Patient Safety Market

5. Patient Safety-A Top Regulatory Priority

Major Patient Safety Regulations and Initiatives-US

Patient Safety Regulation and Initiatives-US: Recent Updates

Major Patient Safety Initiatives-Europe

6. Patient Care Management Segment

Patient Care Management Segment-Description and Future Focus

Patient Care Management-Impact on Healthcare Systems by Country

Patient Care Management-Average Additional Costs Per Patient Safety Adverse Event

Patient Care Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: US

Patient Care Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: Europe

Patient Care Management Segment-Future Market Potential

Patient Care Management Segment-Discussion

7. Health IT Management Segment

Health IT Management Segment-Description and Future Focus

Health IT Management-Impact on Healthcare Systems by Country

Health IT Management-Average Additional Costs Per Patient Safety Adverse Event

Health IT Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: US

Health IT Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: Europe

Health IT Management Segment-Future Market Potential

Health IT Management Segment-Discussion

8. Surgical Care Management Segment

Surgical Care Management Segment-Description and Future Focus

Surgical Care Management-Impact on Healthcare Systems by Country

Surgical Care Management-Average Additional Costs Per Patient Safety Adverse Event

Surgical Care Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: US

Surgical Care Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: Europe

Surgical Care Management Segment-Future Market Potential

Surgical Care Management Segment-Discussion

9. Environment and Workforce Management Segment

Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Description and Future Focus

Environment and Workforce Management-Impact on Healthcare Systems by Country

Environment and Workforce Management-Average Additional Costs Per Patient Safety Adverse Event

Environment and Workforce Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: US

Environment and Workforce Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: Europe

Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Future Market Potential

Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Discussion

10. Patient Safety-Competitive Environment

Patient Safety-Emerging as a Strong Value Proposition

Patient Safety-A Key Component of Risk and Quality Management Strategies

6 Big Themes for Patient Safety Competitive Environment in Healthcare

11. Patient Care Management Segment-Competitive Landscape

Patient Care Management Segment-Key Vendor Solutions

Patient Care Management Segment-Vendor Landscape

Patient Care Management-Notable Solutions and Case Examples

Patient Care Management Segment-Market Opportunities

12. Health IT Management Segment-Competitive Landscape

Health IT Management Segment-Key Vendor Solutions

Health IT Management Segment-Vendor Landscape

Next-gen Wearables for Enhanced Safety, Care Coordination, Reduced Costs

Big Data Analytics and Patient Safety Risks Mitigation

Health IT Management Segment-Market Opportunities

13. Surgical Care Management Segment-Competitive Landscape

Surgical Care Management Segment-Key Vendor Solutions

Surgical Care Management Segment-Vendor Landscape

Surgical Care Management-Notable Solutions and Case Examples

Surgical Care Management Segment-Market Opportunities

14. Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Competitive Landscape

Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Key Vendor Solutions

Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Vendor Landscape

Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Market Opportunities

15. Patient Safety-Growth Opportunities and Strategies for Success

Patient Safety in Healthcare-5 Major Growth Opportunities

Patient Safety in Healthcare-Implementation Challenges and Strategies for Future Success

16. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

17. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



3M

Becton Dickinson Philips

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

