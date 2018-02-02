Patient Safety in Healthcare, Forecast to 2022: Key Players are 3M, Becton Dickinson Philips, GE Healthcare & Medtronic

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This report estimates that the various adverse events put an additional cost burden of $317.9 billion on hospitals across the US and Western Europe, adversely affecting 91.8 million patients and leading to 1.95 million deaths in 2016. The cost burden is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach $383.7 billion by 2022.
The study is a comprehensive analysis of 30 most pressing patient safety adverse events affecting patients, care givers, and healthcare organizations across the globe. The study measures the current and forecast country-wise cost impact, number of incidences, and mortality of individual adverse events.
It goes on to list the top adverse events, increasingly capturing care provider mind shares, current investment trends and forecast stakeholder interests. It also analyses the current competitive environment, most impactful vendor solutions addressing the top patient safety issues and their future market potential.
The study also highlights some of the most innovative and promising solutions capable of disrupting the market as well as convergence of new technologies entering the field. It finally concludes with pointing out the top 5 most compelling future growth opportunities, key strategies for growth and implementation challenges.
Key Features
- Patient Care Management (medication safety, wrong patient/ site/ indication (WPSI) events, patient falls, pressure ulcers, antibiotic resistance, patient handoff safety, maternal death and diagnostic safety);
- Health IT Management (EHR/ EMR Safety, alarm fatigue, lack of patient engagement, hospital outcomes data transparency, protected health information (PHI) compromise, unnecessary emergency department (ED) admissions, and medical device cyber-security);
- Surgical Care Management (CAUTI, vascular catheter infections, HAP/ VAP, venous thromboembolism, surgical site infections (SSI), sepsis, air embolism, foreign object post-surgery, off-label drug/ device usage); and
- Environment and Workforce Management (burns/ thermal injuries, anesthesia safety, electrocution, healthcare worker (HCW) immunization, occupational physical safety hazards, and psychological health of HCW).
Research Benefits
- Estimated mortality rate
- Number of incidences in 2016, by region
- Cost impact of each adverse event in 2016, by country
- Estimated growth of cost impact till 2022, by country
- Segment-wise average cost per adverse event, by country
- Current and future assessment of each adverse event in terms of current degree of control on the issue and expected future stakeholder focus on combating the issue, by region
- Estimation of market potential of each adverse event in terms of competitive intensity, effectiveness and expected future adoption potential of current vendor solutions, new innovative solutions addressing each issue and disruptive potential of the patient safety event
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings-Patient Safety Adverse Events and their Impact
- Key Findings-Segmental Analysis
- Key Findings-Competitive Environment
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Scope and Segmentation
- 6 Biggest Patient Safety Adverse Events in Healthcare
2. Patient Safety in Healthcare-Overview
- Patient Safety-Key Concepts and Definitions
- Patient Safety-Introduction
- Patient Safety Adverse Events Across the Care Continuum
3. The Business Case for Patient Safety in Healthcare
- Patient Safety-What's the Big Deal?
- Patient Safety-An Expensive, but Preventable Epidemic
- Patient Safety-Classification of Costs of Adverse Events
- Patient Safety Adverse Events-Cost and Epidemiological Impact on Healthcare Systems
- Patient Safety Adverse Events-Cost and Epidemiological Impact, Forecast by Country
- Patient Safety Adverse Event Impact on Healthcare Systems-Discussion
- Strong Case for Improving Patient Safety
4. Patient Safety-Dynamics Catalyzing Growth
- Preventable Errors in Care Provision Aggravate Adverse Events
- Forces Driving the Market for Patient Safety
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Impact Mapping of Drivers and Restraints for Patient Safety Market
5. Patient Safety-A Top Regulatory Priority
- Major Patient Safety Regulations and Initiatives-US
- Patient Safety Regulation and Initiatives-US: Recent Updates
- Major Patient Safety Initiatives-Europe
6. Patient Care Management Segment
- Patient Care Management Segment-Description and Future Focus
- Patient Care Management-Impact on Healthcare Systems by Country
- Patient Care Management-Average Additional Costs Per Patient Safety Adverse Event
- Patient Care Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: US
- Patient Care Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: Europe
- Patient Care Management Segment-Future Market Potential
- Patient Care Management Segment-Discussion
7. Health IT Management Segment
- Health IT Management Segment-Description and Future Focus
- Health IT Management-Impact on Healthcare Systems by Country
- Health IT Management-Average Additional Costs Per Patient Safety Adverse Event
- Health IT Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: US
- Health IT Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: Europe
- Health IT Management Segment-Future Market Potential
- Health IT Management Segment-Discussion
8. Surgical Care Management Segment
- Surgical Care Management Segment-Description and Future Focus
- Surgical Care Management-Impact on Healthcare Systems by Country
- Surgical Care Management-Average Additional Costs Per Patient Safety Adverse Event
- Surgical Care Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: US
- Surgical Care Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: Europe
- Surgical Care Management Segment-Future Market Potential
- Surgical Care Management Segment-Discussion
9. Environment and Workforce Management Segment
- Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Description and Future Focus
- Environment and Workforce Management-Impact on Healthcare Systems by Country
- Environment and Workforce Management-Average Additional Costs Per Patient Safety Adverse Event
- Environment and Workforce Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: US
- Environment and Workforce Management-Stakeholder Focus and Degree of Control: Europe
- Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Future Market Potential
- Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Discussion
10. Patient Safety-Competitive Environment
- Patient Safety-Emerging as a Strong Value Proposition
- Patient Safety-A Key Component of Risk and Quality Management Strategies
- 6 Big Themes for Patient Safety Competitive Environment in Healthcare
11. Patient Care Management Segment-Competitive Landscape
- Patient Care Management Segment-Key Vendor Solutions
- Patient Care Management Segment-Vendor Landscape
- Patient Care Management-Notable Solutions and Case Examples
- Patient Care Management Segment-Market Opportunities
12. Health IT Management Segment-Competitive Landscape
- Health IT Management Segment-Key Vendor Solutions
- Health IT Management Segment-Vendor Landscape
- Next-gen Wearables for Enhanced Safety, Care Coordination, Reduced Costs
- Big Data Analytics and Patient Safety Risks Mitigation
- Health IT Management Segment-Market Opportunities
13. Surgical Care Management Segment-Competitive Landscape
- Surgical Care Management Segment-Key Vendor Solutions
- Surgical Care Management Segment-Vendor Landscape
- Surgical Care Management-Notable Solutions and Case Examples
- Surgical Care Management Segment-Market Opportunities
14. Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Competitive Landscape
- Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Key Vendor Solutions
- Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Vendor Landscape
- Environment and Workforce Management Segment-Market Opportunities
15. Patient Safety-Growth Opportunities and Strategies for Success
- Patient Safety in Healthcare-5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Patient Safety in Healthcare-Implementation Challenges and Strategies for Future Success
16. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
17. Appendix
