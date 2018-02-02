PR Newswire
London, February 2
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 01 February 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 01 February 2018 103.11p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 101.73p per ordinary share
02 February 2018
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45