Ossian, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2018) - North America Frac Sand Inc. (OTCQB: NAFS) ("NAFS" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders that it has been in discussions with multiple Canadian publicly traded companies regarding its Eagle Ridge Property and the feedback has been very positive.

"This is an exciting time for North America Frac Sand Inc." comments Joseph Kistler, President of the Company. "The Company has been involved with substantive discussions regarding the furtherance of the Eagle Ridge Frac Sand project and I am pleased to report that the interest has been extremely positive. It is my intention to partner with a group (in Canada near the Eagle Ridge project) that is capable to complete the drilling program so that the true value of the Company owned leases will be validated and bring value to the company's preferred and common shareholders. We plan on deciding in the very near future.

I am also pleased to report that in addition to the Eagle Ridge project the Company is exploring options of additional oil and gas industry related projects both in Canada and the United States. As the opportunities are further developed information will be further disclosed."

"On behalf of the Company I would like to acknowledge Mr. Bert Lavallee for his efforts on behalf of the Company to secure the Eagle Ridge Property leases with the Hutterian Brethren of Eagle Creek Inc. Mr. Lavallee has been instrumental, since day one, moving this project forward including providing the funding to keep the Company's expenses paid and paying all the leases to keep the Eagle Ridge Property in good standing. We are also very proud to report that we will be compensating the investing shareholders of Canadian Sandtech Inc. (CSI) by way of issuing 9,130,000 common shares of the target Canadian company", concluded Kistler.

About North America Frac Sand, Inc.

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCQB: NAFS) is headquartered in Ossian, Indiana, USA. With our 29 900 acres of Frac sand leases, the Company's intent is to validate the true value of its significant resource.About Frac Sand: Frac Sand is a proppant used in the oil and gas industry as a part of the hydraulic fracturing process - a means of increasing flow to the wellhead. Frac sand must have particular characteristics including achieving certain levels of crush resistance, sphericity, and roundness. It is therefore a relatively rare commodity

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the Company to continue selling Frac sand in the future, on a spot basis or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other things, future prices for Frac sand and by-products, future demand for processed Frac sand and the ability of the Company to restructure its debts. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the general volatility of Frac sand and by-product prices and demand, geological, technical, drilling and processing problems, future currency and interest rates, an unwillingness of the Company's lenders to refinance the Company's debts on terms favorable to the Company or at all and the ability of the Company to continue selling Frac sand. Additionally, if the Company is unable to obtain additional financing, the Company may be required to curtail activities and/or liquidate its assets or the Company's creditors may seek to seize its assets. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

