sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,806 Euro		-0,038
-0,78 %
WKN: 694194 ISIN: GB0030646508 Ticker-Symbol: GKN 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GKN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GKN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,69
4,823
18:43
4,688
4,819
18:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GKN PLC
GKN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GKN PLC4,806-0,78 %
MAN GROUP PLC2,44-1,01 %