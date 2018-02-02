The global e-cigarette market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 22% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global e-cigarette market segmentation by product and geography

Technavio's report on the global e-cigarette market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, which includes modular e-cigarette, rechargeable e-cigarette, next-generation e-cigarette, and disposable e-cigarette. As projected in 2017, over 47% of the market share originated from the modular e-cigarette segment.

Based on geography, the global e-cigarette market has been segmented the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2017, 43% of the market share came from the Americas.

"One of the factors contributing to high sales in these regions is the growing awareness among consumers about e-cigarettes being a safer alternative to smoking tobacco directly. The increasing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores in major e-cigarette markets is also a key driver of the global market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Increasing disposable income of the consumers

Rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries like India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Nigeria, Thailand, and South Africa has led to middle-class expansion, increasing consumer expenditure, and changing consumer preferences. Consumers in these countries and other developing countries have become more health conscious and are adopting more active lifestyles, which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Safer than conventional cigarettes and other tobacco products

Increasing disposable income of the consumers

Market challenges:

Distribution challenges in e-cigarette market

Fire hazards associated with e-cigarettes

Market trends:

Growing trend of online retailing

Rising millennial population worldwide

