

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) issued a statement regarding a Schedule 13D filed by Dell Technologies with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 2, 2018 about potential business opportunities being evaluated by Dell, including a possible business combination with VMware. It is not in a position to speculate on the outcome of Dell's evaluation of potential business opportunities.



Pat Gelsinger, Chief Executive Officer, VMware, said, 'We are not in a position to speculate on the outcome of Dell's evaluation of potential business opportunities. Dell has been a tremendous partner since it became our majority owner and as we've accelerated our growth. We look forward to Dell's continued support as we work to execute our growth plans in the years ahead.'



Paul Sagan, Lead Director, VMware Board of Directors, said, '... The Board of Directors follows sound corporate governance practices, and will continue to do so in connection with any potential transaction involving our controlling stockholders. We are fortunate to have on the Board experienced independent directors who will continue to act in the best interests of all VMware stockholders.'



