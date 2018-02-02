Radio Frequency (RF) Test and Measurement (T&M) Market Report 2018: Historical Data from 2013-2015, Forecasts 2017-2023 with 2016 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Radio Frequency (RF) Test and Measurement (T&M) Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive and 5G Fuel Market Growth



Used for the development and manufacturing of products across industries, deployment of networks, and maintenance of communications services, radio frequency (RF) test and measurement (T&M) equipment is witnessing increasing demand due to the proliferation of RF technology and the emergence of disruptive concepts such as the connected car in the automotive industry and 5G.



With the smart mobility concept, and new cellular and Wi-Fi standards including 4.5G, 4.9G, 5G and 802.11ax, RF test equipment will be in high demand over the next 5 to 7 years. This will be compounded by increasing demand from the medical devices industry. Internet of Things (IoT) standards, including NB-IOT, BLE, LTE-M, and LoRa, will also offer revenue opportunities for highly cost-effective solutions to test IoT devices.



Leveraging strong relationships with participants in the T&M market, in combination with desk research and market expertise accumulated over the past 20 years by tracking and monitoring this space, the author has developed a detailed study of the RF T&M market. This research service analyzes and quantifies the market from various angles including form factor, product type, end-user vertical, and geography.



Research Scope



The base year is 2016 with historical data from 2013 to 2015 and forecasts provided from 2017 to 2023.



Revenue forecasts are provided for the following:

Segments: traditional electronic instrumentation, modular electronic instrumentation based on open modular standards PXI and AXIe, and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE)

Products: one-box testers, spectrum and signal analyzers, signal generators/sources, network analyzers, power meters, electronic counters, and cable and antenna analyzers

End Users: communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, industrial and automotive, and others

Regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Emerging regions

Key Issues Addressed

What is the growth outlook for RF T&M equipment over the next 5-7 years?

Which segment(s) of the RF T&M equipment industry offer(s) the highest growth potential?

Who are the leading market participants and what are their respective strengths and weaknesses?

What are the key transformational shifts participants must address to survive/grow in the RF T&M market?

Which end-user industries should market participants focus on to ensure their future growth?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Segmentation

3. EXTERNAL CHALLENGES: DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL RF T&M MARKET

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. FORECAST AND TRENDS - TOTAL RF T&M MARKET

Forecast and Trends - Total RF T&M Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Pricing Trends Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. DEMAND ANALYSIS - TOTAL RF T&M MARKET

Demand Analysis - Total RF T&M Market

Penetration Analysis

6. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL RF T&M MARKET

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Segment Participation

Competitor Growth Analysis

Competitive Factors and Assessment

7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Transformation in RF T&M Industry Ecosystem - 2016

Growth Opportunity 1: Automotive Testing

Growth Opportunity 2: Pre 5-G and 5G Testing

Growth Opportunity 3: Modular Instrumentation

Growth Opportunity 4: Asia-Pacific

Growth Opportunity 5: IoT

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. TRADITIONAL ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTATION SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Market Share Analysis

9. MODULAR ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTATION SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Market Share Analysis

10. SEMICONDUCTOR ATE SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Market Share Analysis

11. THE LAST WORD

12. APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtwvsc/radio_frequency?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716