Radio Frequency (RF) Test and Measurement (T&M) Market Report 2018: Historical Data from 2013-2015, Forecasts 2017-2023 with 2016 as the Base Year

The "Radio Frequency (RF) Test and Measurement (T&M) Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automotive and 5G Fuel Market Growth
Used for the development and manufacturing of products across industries, deployment of networks, and maintenance of communications services, radio frequency (RF) test and measurement (T&M) equipment is witnessing increasing demand due to the proliferation of RF technology and the emergence of disruptive concepts such as the connected car in the automotive industry and 5G.
With the smart mobility concept, and new cellular and Wi-Fi standards including 4.5G, 4.9G, 5G and 802.11ax, RF test equipment will be in high demand over the next 5 to 7 years. This will be compounded by increasing demand from the medical devices industry. Internet of Things (IoT) standards, including NB-IOT, BLE, LTE-M, and LoRa, will also offer revenue opportunities for highly cost-effective solutions to test IoT devices.
Leveraging strong relationships with participants in the T&M market, in combination with desk research and market expertise accumulated over the past 20 years by tracking and monitoring this space, the author has developed a detailed study of the RF T&M market. This research service analyzes and quantifies the market from various angles including form factor, product type, end-user vertical, and geography.
Research Scope
The base year is 2016 with historical data from 2013 to 2015 and forecasts provided from 2017 to 2023.
Revenue forecasts are provided for the following:
- Segments: traditional electronic instrumentation, modular electronic instrumentation based on open modular standards PXI and AXIe, and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE)
- Products: one-box testers, spectrum and signal analyzers, signal generators/sources, network analyzers, power meters, electronic counters, and cable and antenna analyzers
- End Users: communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, industrial and automotive, and others
- Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Emerging regions
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the growth outlook for RF T&M equipment over the next 5-7 years?
- Which segment(s) of the RF T&M equipment industry offer(s) the highest growth potential?
- Who are the leading market participants and what are their respective strengths and weaknesses?
- What are the key transformational shifts participants must address to survive/grow in the RF T&M market?
- Which end-user industries should market participants focus on to ensure their future growth?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Segmentation
3. EXTERNAL CHALLENGES: DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL RF T&M MARKET
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. FORECAST AND TRENDS - TOTAL RF T&M MARKET
- Forecast and Trends - Total RF T&M Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Pricing Trends Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. DEMAND ANALYSIS - TOTAL RF T&M MARKET
- Demand Analysis - Total RF T&M Market
- Penetration Analysis
6. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL RF T&M MARKET
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Segment Participation
- Competitor Growth Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Transformation in RF T&M Industry Ecosystem - 2016
- Growth Opportunity 1: Automotive Testing
- Growth Opportunity 2: Pre 5-G and 5G Testing
- Growth Opportunity 3: Modular Instrumentation
- Growth Opportunity 4: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Opportunity 5: IoT
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. TRADITIONAL ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTATION SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
9. MODULAR ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTATION SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
10. SEMICONDUCTOR ATE SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
11. THE LAST WORD
12. APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtwvsc/radio_frequency?w=5
