The "Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Integration of IIoT Technologies to Ease Asset Maintenance, Establish Connected Environments and Promote Steady Growth

The objective of this study is to identify and evaluate various growth opportunities for enterprise asset management (EAM) vendors in the present business scenario which is challenged by uncertain economic conditions and the emergence of a new wave of digital manufacturing.

There is a pressing need for end-users, particularly in asset-intensive industries, to develop and implement effective strategies to diminish their operational spend and enhance production efficiency; the study elaborates on the significance of EAM in achieving these business goals.

The research service also discusses the benefits of integrating Industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies with EAM software. As end-users prefer to continuously monitor the condition of their multiple assets, optimize resources and inventories, and assess their financial performance, the study explains the need and benefits of embracing IIoT technologies such as cloud, Big Data, analytics and mobility.

With 2017 as the base year, the study provides estimates of the market size and future growth prospects up to 2022. For this purpose, a specific methodology is followed that includes discussions with senior management of asset management software provider companies and automation giants and secondary research.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

Is this an industry or a market? Will these companies/products/services continue to exist, or will other companies acquire them? Will the products/services become features in other markets?

How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers And Restraints-Total EAM Software Market

4. Forecasts And Trends-Total EAM Software Market

5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total EAM Software Market

6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

7. Mega Trends And Industry Convergence Implications

8. Impact Of Global Economic Trends

9. Decoding The Impact Of Industrial IoT (IIoT) On The EAM Software Market

10. Regional Analysis

11. Key EAM Vendors Profile

12. The Last Word

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Asset Point

Bentley Systems

Emerson

GE Power Industrial Systems

Honeywell Process Solutions

IBM

IFS

Infor Global

Invensys

Lawson

Oracle

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rfbdzh/global_enterprise?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005340/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Software, Enterprise Mobility Management