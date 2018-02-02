The "Global Market for Embedded Instrumentation, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for test measurement (T&M) equipment if persistent for any type of electronic systems manufactured across industry verticals such as automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, military, consumer electronics, industrial, and medical. With the exponentially increasing demand for reducing the size of electronic devices and increasing their functionality, in hand with the semiconductor and printed circuit boards (PCB) technology advancements. These factors have also increased the complexity of testing electronic devices. Traditionally, these types of testing are done using bench-top and PC-based T&M equipment via probes.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

What are the key trends and how do they impact this market?

How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Definitions

Evolution of Test and Measurement Instrumentation

Need For Embedded Instrumentation/Embedded Testing

Benefits of Embedded Instrumentation

Technology Evolution Timeline

Mega Trends Universe in T&M Impact on Business Model Evolution

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

5 Major Growth Opportunities

3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS TOTAL EMBEDDED INSTRUMENTATION MARKET

4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS TOTAL EMBEDDED INSTRUMENTATION MARKET

Forecast Assumptions

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Hot Spots

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS TOTAL EMBEDDED INSTRUMENTATION MARKET

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity Internet of Things and Industry 4.0

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. MEGA TRENDS AND INDUSTRY CONVERGENCE IMPLICATIONS

Mega Trend Impact on the Embedded Instrumentation Market

Impact of Autonomous Cars

Impact of Wearable Devices

Impact of 3D ICs

Impact of UAV/Drones

Impact of UAV/Drones Possible UAV Applications in the Future

8. AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion Automotive

9. TELECOMMUNICATION SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion Telecommunication

10. AEROSPACE DEFENSE SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion Aerospace Defense

11. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion Consumer Electronics

12. OTHERS SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion Others (Medical, Research Institutes, Industrial)

13. THE LAST WORD

Companies Mentioned

ASSET InterTech

Acculogic

Corelis

DiagnoSYS

Flynn

Global Electronics Technology Services

Gospel Electric

JTAG Live

JTAG Technologies

Keysight Technologies

SPEA

Testonica

XJTAG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vsv493/global_market_for?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005345/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900