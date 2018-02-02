The "Global Market for Embedded Instrumentation, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for test measurement (T&M) equipment if persistent for any type of electronic systems manufactured across industry verticals such as automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, military, consumer electronics, industrial, and medical. With the exponentially increasing demand for reducing the size of electronic devices and increasing their functionality, in hand with the semiconductor and printed circuit boards (PCB) technology advancements. These factors have also increased the complexity of testing electronic devices. Traditionally, these types of testing are done using bench-top and PC-based T&M equipment via probes.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?
- What are the key trends and how do they impact this market?
- How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?
- Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?
- Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Definitions
- Evolution of Test and Measurement Instrumentation
- Need For Embedded Instrumentation/Embedded Testing
- Benefits of Embedded Instrumentation
- Technology Evolution Timeline
- Mega Trends Universe in T&M Impact on Business Model Evolution
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS TOTAL EMBEDDED INSTRUMENTATION MARKET
4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS TOTAL EMBEDDED INSTRUMENTATION MARKET
- Forecast Assumptions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Hot Spots
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS TOTAL EMBEDDED INSTRUMENTATION MARKET
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity Internet of Things and Industry 4.0
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. MEGA TRENDS AND INDUSTRY CONVERGENCE IMPLICATIONS
- Mega Trend Impact on the Embedded Instrumentation Market
- Impact of Autonomous Cars
- Impact of Wearable Devices
- Impact of 3D ICs
- Impact of UAV/Drones
- Impact of UAV/Drones Possible UAV Applications in the Future
8. AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion Automotive
9. TELECOMMUNICATION SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion Telecommunication
10. AEROSPACE DEFENSE SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion Aerospace Defense
11. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion Consumer Electronics
12. OTHERS SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion Others (Medical, Research Institutes, Industrial)
13. THE LAST WORD
