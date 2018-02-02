Pakistan Oil and Gas concern KPOGCL engages CRI Group's Anti-Bribery Certification

Emerging provincial exploration and production company signs on for ISO 37001:2016 ABMS standard

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Research and Investigations Private Ltd. (CRI Group) announced that KPOGCL, a nascent oil and gas exploration and production corporation in Pakistan, has engaged its CRI Certification services to achieve the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Standard certification.

London-based CRI Group is a global provider of Integrity Due Diligence, Employment Background Screening, Third-Party Risk Management and Compliance and Other Professional Investigative Research services. In 2016, the company launched its Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Centre of Excellence (ABACCoE) to offer CRI Certification and expert training in programs including 3PRM-Certified' and 3PRM-Qualified'.

KPOGCL is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan, the provincial holding company established in 2013 to make KP self-sufficient by discovering indigenous resources in the province. Raziuddin Razi, CEO of KPOGCL, said that engaging in ISO 37001:2016 ABMS Certification helps the organisation provide "full confidence to its partners and shareholders, i.e., the government of KP, Pakistan."

Razi said that KPOGCL "is in a relentless pursuit to bring the hidden treasures for the comfort of the masses and value for its shareholders. It has opened avenues of investment for international and national companies because it enjoys a great rapport with the business community as a competent and truthful entity."

"KPOGCL's journey to the London Stock Exchange via the Karachi Stock Exchange and AIM shall need milestones, such as ISO 37001," Razi said. "The investors and business partners can fully rely on our merit and excellence, and ISO 37001 shall certify these characteristics of ours."

ISO 37001:2016 Certification

The newly established ISO 37001 standard is designed to help global organizations implement an anti-bribery management system. The standard specifies a series of measures required by the organization to prevent, detect and address bribery, and provides guidance relative to that implementation.

Zafar Anjum, Group Chief Executive Officer of CRI Group, said that ISO 37001:2016 certification is designed to help companies establish, implement, maintain and enhance their internal anti-bribery and anti-corruption systems.

"We look forward to working with KPOGCL and helping them achieve their goals and be recognized as among the highest level of ethical organisations," Anjum said. "It is of critical importance that ISO 37001:2016 standards are recognized and practiced in more than 160 countries worldwide."

CRI Certification's auditors and analysts develop measures that integrate with existing management processes and controls, and include:

Adopting an anti-bribery policy

Establishing buy-in and leadership from management

Training personnel in charge of overseeing compliance

Communicating the policy and program to all personnel and business associates

Providing bribery and corruption risk assessments

Conducting due diligence on projects, business associates, and other third-party affiliations

Implementing financial and commercial controls

Developing reporting and investigation procedures

"Bribery is a key issue in both local markets and global business activities," Anjum said. "The desire to expand business operations and maximize commercial profits requires not only identification and management of operational risks but also identification and mitigation of bribery risks. As the world's governing bodies gravitate to more stringent standards and efforts to prevent corruption, bribery, and other unethical business practices, we stand ready to help companies meet and exceed those standards."

