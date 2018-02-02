The Keyes Company Announces Partnership with Inside Real Estate

New Integrated Business Platform, kvCORE, Set for Phased Rollout to Keyes Sales Associates

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / The Keyes Company has announced a new partnership with Inside Real Estate to launch their integrated technology solution, kvCORE Platform, to more than 3,000 sales associates in Keyes' family of companies.

The kvCORE platform will enable the associates to power their entire business operation from one powerful high-tech platform. The goal: make the lives of Keyes associates much easier, more efficient, and help them generate more qualified leads and closed transactions.

Keyes will introduce the enhanced website, customer relationship management (CRM), behavioral automation and integration platform in a phased rollout throughout the year. The firm's leadership considers kvCORE a critical differentiator in the brokerage industry's race to incorporate the most cutting-edge technology.

"We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Inside Real Estate and the kvCORE Platform," said Keyes President and CEO Mike Pappas. "The Inside Real Estate team has created a comprehensive platform that will power business in all of our offices and that will, without a doubt, ease the lives of our associates and help them deliver the exceptional service we strive to provide in every interaction. This underscores our approach to be at the forefront of providing the most effective tools to put our associates in the best position for success."

The kvCORE Platform's feature set provides Keyes associates with industry-leading tools, including: a lead engine; custom IDX websites with real-time MLS data sync; a cutting-edge smart CRM, to put lead follow-up on autopilot; a complete set of business analytics and a suite of other tools that will give Keyes associates an edge over their competition. Teams of agents also receive unique and tailored tool-sets specifically designed to drive production at the team level, including advanced lead-routing, team campaigns, team websites and team CRM.

Additionally, kvCORE Platform includes a full native mobile app with mobile-dial functionality, real-time property activity tracking, task manager, and mobile CRM. The Platform's lead validation and behavioral automation system, the Marketing Autopilot, combines predictive data, like life events, occupations and social data, with real-time behavior such as image views, property clicks and email-opens. The system then employs more intelligent automation and real-time alerts to agents.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Keyes Company, a long time leader in the real estate industry because of their standard-setting reputation for excellence," says Ned Stringham, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "We share the same values here at Inside Real Estate, making the kvCORE Platform a natural fit and we can't wait to see Keyes associates and teams thrive with the transition to this new technology."

Independently-owned and operated since its founding in 1926, Keyes is extremely active in luxury residential real estate. In 2017, Keyes generated more than $6 billion in real estate services across its Family of Companies.

The Keyes Family of Companies is the largest independently-owned real estate firm in Florida and a Top 25-ranked firm in the entire United States.

About The Keyes Company:

Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 associates and nearly $6 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties - Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. In addition to our Associates' expertise, The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling your home. Your mortgage, title, insurance, and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing us to close your deal with speed and efficiency while giving you the opportunity to talk to a real person whenever you have a question.

ABOUT INSIDE REAL ESTATE

Inside Real Estate is among the most successful and fastest growing real estate software companies in the market and serves tens of thousands of agents, teams, and brokers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is the residential real estate SaaS leader and developer of the kvCORE Platform. kvCORE is the only platform for brokers, team, and agents to run their entire business on one solution. The platform's components include a Lead Engine, Website & IDX tools, SmartCRM, Listing CRM and Transaction Integrations - all powered by Marketing Autopilot with behavioral automation, Business Analytics to understand and grow your business, and a scalable cloud infrastructure. For more information, please visit http://insiderealestate.com/

Media Contact:

Eric Kalis or Jasmin Curtiss, BoardroomPR

ekalis@boardroompr.com / jcurtiss@boardroompr.com

954-370-8999

SOURCE: The Keyes Company