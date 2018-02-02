The "Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America was the largest region in the gastrointestinal drugs market in 2017, accounting for around 30% market share. This was mainly due to the high prevalence of obesity and digestive diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle in the North American countries. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than one-third (36.5%) of U.S. adults were obese during 2011-2014. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 26% market share. Western Europe was the third largest region accounting for around 19% market share.

Tranexamic Acid to Treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding Drug manufacturing companies are offering tranexamic acid for the treatment of acute gastrointestinal bleeding. Major companies manufacturing tranexamic acid include Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Bayer AG.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The market size section gives the gastrointestinal drugs market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the gastrointestinal drugs market and suggests approaches.

Markets Covered: Antiulcerants, Vitamin and Minerals, Antacids, Antiemetics and Antinauseants, Antiobesity, Antidiarrhoeals.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in billions.

Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Allergan Plc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

AstraZeneca Plc.

Johnson Johnson

Bayer AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

