Global $1.89 Billion Glycomics/Glycobiology Market 2017-2025: Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, and Key Players

The "Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global glycomics/glycobiology market was valued at US$ 657.3 million in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,891.9 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Glycobiology has a wide range of applicability; but for the purpose of the study, this market is categorized as diagnostics, drug discovery & development, oncology, immunology other applications. It is studied that, in the base year 2016, drug discovery & development was major revenue generating segment because increase in R&D activities for the development of novel therapies and higher number of unmet needs are primarily driving the market growth.

The market is currently dominated by North America due to technological advancement, higher investment in R&D activities and presence of large number of biotechnology, biopharmaceutical industries and research institutes. However, due to increasing government investments in the life sciences sector and increasing partnership of key players with local manufacturer, and rapidly expanding life science industries in this region the market will witness phenomenal growth.

The market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Prozyme, Inc., R&D Systems, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation and others.

For the purpose of this study, the glycomics market is segmented on the basis of product type:



Enzymes:



Glycosidases

Glycosyltransferases

Neuraminidases

Sialyltransferases

Sulfatases

Carbohydrate kinases

Instruments:



Antibody arrays

HPLC

Lectin arrays

MALDI-TOF

Mass spectrometers

Kits:



Glycan labeling kits

Glycan purification kits

Glycan release kits

Reagents:



Glycoproteins

Monosaccharides

Oligosaccharides

Currently, instruments held the largest market share due to higher costs and its prime role in glycobiology. It is anticipated that enzymes will show the highest growth during forecast period due to increasing use in research and development activities.

Key Market Movements:

Factors such as increase in number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, technological advancement and increasing applicability of glycobiology in drug discovery and development are major factors that driving the growth of glycomics/glycobiology market globally.

Increasing demand of personalized medicines for the treatment of several severe chronic diseases will drive the glycomics/glycobiology market growth during forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Glycomics/ Glycobiology Market Analysis



Chapter 4 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market, by Product Type



Chapter 5 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market, by Application



Chapter 6 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market, by Geography



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

ProZyme, Inc.

R&D Systems, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

