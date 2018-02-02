Technavio market research analysts forecast the global garden shredders market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global garden shredders market into the following two products (gas garden shredders and electric garden shredders), two end-user segments (commercial users and residential users), and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the top market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global garden shredders market:

Improved features of garden shredders

Conversion of shredded material into valuable natural fertilizers

Improved features of garden shredders

The competitors operating in this market are constantly striving to develop innovative products to cater to the evolving needs of the consumers. Advances in technology have led to the development of improved product features and allowed the market competitors to manufacture multifunctional products that provide more utility. For instance, STIHL's garden shredders are equipped with the multi-cut cutting technology, low-noise blades, and easy-to-fill feed chute. Moreover, the other key competitors in the market are designing lightweight garden shredders that can be conveniently maneuvered in different positions.

Some of the models of garden shredders are incorporated with powerful engines, inclined feed chute, a special blade system, and easier feeding system because of the cloverleaf opening that reduces exhaust emissions and increases fuel efficiency. Automatic feed, auto-stop, auto-reverse on jam, variable speeds, improved chute sizes, low-noise blades, and less space requirement are some of the other improved features that are incorporated into garden shredders.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for home, kitchen, and large appliances, "The introduction of electric garden shredders has also increased the sales of these devices. Consumers prefer such products because of environmental concerns and high fuel prices associated with equipment powered by gas or integrated circuits."

Global garden shredders market segmentation

Of the two product segments, the gas garden shredders segment dominated the market, accounting for a share of more than 57%. The commercial users segment dominated the market by contributing to more than 65% of the market share.

The Americas was the leading region for the global garden shredders market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 52%. EMEA contributed for a share of around 37%, and APAC accounted for a share of approximately 11%.

