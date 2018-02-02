Ethereum News UpdateCryptocurrencies turned into a vortex of despair this week, dragging down all-but-one of the top 100 digital assets. Ethereum was not the exception---that was DigixDAO.ETH lost 19.92% of its value, driving the crypto below $1,000 for the first time this month. The Ethereum to USD exchange rate was at $902.97 at the time of writing.Although losses have been stacking up for days, India's crackdown drove the pessimism into overdrive.The incident began with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's speech on the budget, in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...